MAP Protocol Price Tops $0.0123 on Top Exchanges (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One MAP Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $93.57 million and approximately $173,706.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MAP Protocol Token Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.mapprotocol.io. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@mapprotocolofficial. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc.

DeFi and DEX are the two most important application scenarios of MAP Protocol. The essence of DeFi and DEX can be seen as inter-chain calculation and MAP Protocol provides a powerful chain interoperation function. Through the chain interoperation, different digital assets could be exchanged directly. In addition, MAP Protocol makes DeFi and DEX safer and more efficient.”

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol



