Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Acquires 6,696 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB opened at $185.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.21 and its 200 day moving average is $188.83. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $219.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

