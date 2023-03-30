Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Buys 148,746 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 707,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,746 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned 0.48% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $21,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,216,000 after buying an additional 16,605 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5,560.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 586,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,216,000 after buying an additional 66,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,846,000.

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $31.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $34.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.30.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

