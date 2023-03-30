Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,479,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,027,000 after acquiring an additional 59,809 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,265,000 after acquiring an additional 22,535 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,485,000 after acquiring an additional 148,584 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 309,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

DSI stock opened at $76.84 on Thursday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $64.72 and a one year high of $88.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

