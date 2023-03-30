Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,589 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. City State Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $49.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $54.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.42.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.