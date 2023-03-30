Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 3,342 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $95.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.38. The stock has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

