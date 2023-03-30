Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 58,775 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 90.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,775 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $104.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.41. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $115.53.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

