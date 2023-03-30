Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,732 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,424,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,252,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,225,000 after purchasing an additional 241,218 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 868,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,113,000 after purchasing an additional 220,735 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 724,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,485,000 after acquiring an additional 164,702 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,297,000 after acquiring an additional 36,936 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $43.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.60. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $34.94 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.40.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

