Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $129.76

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.76 and traded as high as $134.91. Marubeni shares last traded at $134.55, with a volume of 1,747 shares.

Marubeni Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marubeni had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Marubeni Co. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marubeni

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

