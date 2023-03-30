Mask Network Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last Week (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Mask Network token can now be purchased for approximately $6.30 or 0.00022406 BTC on major exchanges. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $479.65 million and $303.65 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mask Network Token Profile

Mask Network was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,150,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

