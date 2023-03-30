Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) shares were down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.78 and last traded at $37.86. Approximately 1,745,757 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 4,106,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Match Group Trading Down 6.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The business had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Match Group by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Match Group by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

