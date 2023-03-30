McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,717 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 260,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 611,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,260,000 after acquiring an additional 297,007 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAX opened at $22.71 on Thursday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $25.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

