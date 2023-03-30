McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated updated its FY23 guidance to $2.56-2.61 EPS.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE MKC opened at $81.20 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $70.60 and a twelve month high of $105.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.37.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 61.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth about $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 408.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.89.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

