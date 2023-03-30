Members Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $1.45 Million in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 653.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 200.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price objective (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snap-on Price Performance

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total value of $1,753,712.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,507.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,789,090.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total transaction of $1,753,712.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,507.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,744 shares of company stock worth $10,207,319 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $242.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.65. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $259.78.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.