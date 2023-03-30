Menhaden Resource Efficiency (MHN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Menhaden Resource Efficiency (LON:MHN – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its Final earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th.

Menhaden Resource Efficiency Stock Performance

Shares of MHN stock remained flat at GBX 95.50 ($1.17) on Wednesday. 8,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,182. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 92.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 92.80. The company has a market cap of £75.68 million and a PE ratio of -682.14. Menhaden Resource Efficiency has a 52 week low of GBX 85 ($1.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 108 ($1.33).

Menhaden Resource Efficiency Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 0.40 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Menhaden Resource Efficiency’s previous dividend of $0.20. Menhaden Resource Efficiency’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.43%.

Menhaden Resource Efficiency Company Profile

Menhaden PLC is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Frostrow Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Index. Menhaden PLC was formed on July 31, 2015 and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

