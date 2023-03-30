Metawar Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $45.47 Million (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded down 40.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Metawar has a total market cap of $45.47 million and approximately $42.63 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metawar has traded down 41.9% against the dollar. One Metawar token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About Metawar

Metawar’s genesis date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00036127 USD and is down -23.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $13.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metawar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metawar using one of the exchanges listed above.

