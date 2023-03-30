Michael Massaro Sells 24,296 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CEO Michael Massaro sold 24,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $663,523.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,256,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,321,487.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Massaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Michael Massaro sold 4,166 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $100,150.64.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Michael Massaro sold 49,202 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $1,415,049.52.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Michael Massaro sold 4,166 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $104,983.20.

NASDAQ FLYW traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $29.01. 805,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,257. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.86. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -78.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $73.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.50 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLYW has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Flywire by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 325,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 15,723 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Flywire by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,139,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,887,000 after acquiring an additional 295,857 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at $490,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Flywire by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,709,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,722,000 after acquiring an additional 488,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

