Michael Tobin Purchases 1,162 Shares of Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Rating) insider Michael Tobin purchased 1,162 shares of Audioboom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.16) per share, for a total transaction of £4,880.40 ($5,996.31).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 24th, Michael Tobin acquired 2,222 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 440 ($5.41) per share, for a total transaction of £9,776.80 ($12,012.29).

On Monday, January 30th, Michael Tobin acquired 2,761 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.36) per share, for a total transaction of £9,801.55 ($12,042.70).

On Friday, January 27th, Michael Tobin acquired 2,500 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 395 ($4.85) per share, for a total transaction of £9,875 ($12,132.94).

On Monday, January 23rd, Michael Tobin acquired 2,380 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.16) per share, for a total transaction of £9,996 ($12,281.61).

Audioboom Group Stock Down 4.0 %

Audioboom Group stock opened at GBX 403 ($4.95) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £65.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,060.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 450.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 501.09. Audioboom Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 345.50 ($4.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,278.50 ($27.99).

Audioboom Group Company Profile

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

