Michael Ziff Sells 14,500 Shares of Town Centre Securities PLC (LON:TOWN) Stock

Town Centre Securities PLC (LON:TOWN – Get Rating) insider Michael Ziff sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.70), for a total transaction of £20,010 ($24,585.33).

Town Centre Securities Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Town Centre Securities stock opened at GBX 140 ($1.72) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £67.84 million, a PE ratio of -378.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.60. Town Centre Securities PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 123.48 ($1.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 182.40 ($2.24). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 151.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 154.91.

Town Centre Securities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. Town Centre Securities’s payout ratio is -1,351.35%.

About Town Centre Securities

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over £394 million. With almost 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

