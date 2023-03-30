Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 6th

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th.

Micron Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 39.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Micron Technology to earn ($0.04) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -1,150.0%.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $63.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.39. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $86.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MU. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.39.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,182,190. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Stories

