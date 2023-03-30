Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,902 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 63,244 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 9,381 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $887,000. Domani Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 166,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.52. 2,738,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,237,150. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.63. The stock has a market cap of $211.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,399.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,399.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

