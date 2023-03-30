Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $5.38 Million Stake in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,700 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Fiverr International were worth $5,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 727.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 439,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after purchasing an additional 386,506 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,184,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 881.9% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 24,146 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 22.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 124,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 23,123 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 54.8% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 62,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 22,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

FVRR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fiverr International from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Fiverr International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

Fiverr International stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.35. 170,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.84 and a 200 day moving average of $33.75. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.16 and a 1-year high of $83.18.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 30.27% and a negative net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.98 million. Equities analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

