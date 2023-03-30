Mina Price Tops $0.75 on Top Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00002678 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $655.54 million and $31.14 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,017,528,653 coins and its circulating supply is 876,143,344 coins. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,017,383,212.8400393 with 875,873,594.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.77249918 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $33,155,223.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

