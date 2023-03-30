Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) CFO Purchases $50,000.00 in Stock

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) CFO James Michael Douglas purchased 31,250 shares of Miromatrix Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Miromatrix Medical Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Miromatrix Medical stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.49. The company had a trading volume of 41,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,379. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37. Miromatrix Medical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 8.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the second quarter worth $54,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Miromatrix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical by 98.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Miromatrix Medical by 273.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 50,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Miromatrix Medical Company Profile

Miromatrix Medical Inc, a life sciences company, develops a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs. Its proprietary technology is a platform that uses a two-step method of decellularization and recellularization designed to remove the porcine cells from the organs obtained from pigs and replace them with unmodified human cells.

