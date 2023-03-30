Modern Water plc (MWG.L) (LON:MWG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.45

Modern Water plc (MWG.L) (LON:MWG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.45 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.40 ($0.03). Modern Water plc (MWG.L) shares last traded at GBX 2.45 ($0.03), with a volume of 229,878 shares trading hands.
Modern Water plc (MWG.L) Trading Down 6.8 %
The firm has a market cap of £13.64 million and a P/E ratio of -2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.45.
About Modern Water plc (MWG.L)
Modern Water plc owns, develops, and supplies technologies, products, and services to address the availability of fresh water, and for the treatment and disposal of wastewater in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Membranes and Monitoring.
