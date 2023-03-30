Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Acquires 15,289 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,289 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $8,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,363.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after buying an additional 161,562 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 477,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,505,000 after buying an additional 46,276 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.71. The stock had a trading volume of 299,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,854. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.32. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.64.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.