Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Acquires 474 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,350 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,773,419 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 72.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,421,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,525,000 after buying an additional 1,013,547 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $34,313,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18,720.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 728,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,333,000 after acquiring an additional 724,682 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.20. The stock had a trading volume of 340,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,719. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $42.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
