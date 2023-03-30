Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Acquires 52 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Linde by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,938,416,000 after purchasing an additional 689,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Linde by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after purchasing an additional 488,655 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,152,024,000 after buying an additional 479,117 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Linde by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 936,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,486,000 after buying an additional 440,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Linde by 537.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 482,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,476,000 after buying an additional 406,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

Linde stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $349.82. 269,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,463. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $362.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $172.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.00.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

