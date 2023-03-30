Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $3.36 Million Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC cut its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned 0.07% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 136.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Shares of DFIV traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.18. 125,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,992. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $34.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average of $30.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

