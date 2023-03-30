Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $405,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VSS traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.64. 50,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.91. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $126.33.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.