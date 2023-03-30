Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $74.24 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,964,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,345 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 16.9% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned approximately 2.68% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $74,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAI. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 202.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAI traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $26.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,166. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $28.72.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

