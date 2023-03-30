Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IVE stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.82. 119,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,235. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.84. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $160.30.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

