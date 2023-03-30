Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Trims Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Truist Financial by 640.6% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 34,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 109,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,760,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,991,955. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $61.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

