Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in March

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Moncler Stock Performance

MONRY stock remained flat at $66.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.17. Moncler has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.28.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

