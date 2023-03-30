Monero (XMR) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.91 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 30th. Monero has a total market cap of $2.91 billion and approximately $99.78 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for $159.19 or 0.00561866 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Monero has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,332.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00315536 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00012088 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00071656 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.21 or 0.00431325 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003526 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,259,186 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

