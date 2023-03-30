Monte Financial Group LLC Buys 339 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,939 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,010,732,000 after acquiring an additional 665,857 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $880,402,000 after purchasing an additional 602,762 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $683,249,000 after purchasing an additional 115,738 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of American Express by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $666,377,000 after purchasing an additional 675,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of American Express by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,836,937 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $566,907,000 after purchasing an additional 246,201 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $162.80. The stock had a trading volume of 686,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,719. The stock has a market cap of $121.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $194.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.85.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

