Monte Financial Group LLC Has $664,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Monte Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,485 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $207.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,719,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,252,457. The company has a market capitalization of $124.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 181.86 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.64. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($7.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.50.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

