Monte Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in Stryker by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 59,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.60.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $280.16. 299,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,813. The stock has a market cap of $106.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.68 and a 200 day moving average of $242.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $284.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

