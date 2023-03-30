Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Shares Gap Up to $97.31

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $97.31, but opened at $101.42. Moog shares last traded at $101.42, with a volume of 151 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.29.
Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $760.10 million during the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 12.56%.
Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.
