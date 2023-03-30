Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Shares Gap Up to $97.31

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $97.31, but opened at $101.42. Moog shares last traded at $101.42, with a volume of 151 shares.

Moog Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.29.

Get Moog alerts:

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $760.10 million during the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 12.56%.

Moog Increases Dividend

Moog Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Moog’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Moog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

(Get Rating)

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.