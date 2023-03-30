Moonbeam Market Cap Reaches $220.49 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001301 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $220.49 million and $6.94 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00061561 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00039996 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006875 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00017884 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 606,232,553 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Moonbeam Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.