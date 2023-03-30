Morgan Stanley Boosts Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Price Target to $110.00

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.03.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance
Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $94.87 on Monday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52-week low of $58.73 and a 52-week high of $95.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.57 and a 200-day moving average of $78.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Fomento Económico Mexicano
Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fomento Económico Mexicano (FMX)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.