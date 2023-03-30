Morgan Stanley Cuts Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$32.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, February 17th. CSFB dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.33.

CVE stock opened at C$23.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$24.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.22. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$19.72 and a 52 week high of C$31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.44%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.83 per share, with a total value of C$1,241,500.00. In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Alex Pourbaix purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$21.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$534,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$24.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,241,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 97,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,090. Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

