Morgan Stanley Cuts Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $52.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.95.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $49.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.86. The company has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

