Morgan Stanley Raises Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target to C$36.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,400 ($29.49) to GBX 2,580 ($31.70) in a report on Monday, December 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

EDVMF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,100. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.78.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Plc is one of gold producer in West Africa and member of the World Gold Council. The firm is operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

