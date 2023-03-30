Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Admiral Group (LON:ADM)

Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,150 ($26.42) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ADM. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,575 ($31.64) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Admiral Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($26.42) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,160 ($26.54) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($20.27) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Admiral Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,201.50 ($27.05).

ADM stock opened at GBX 2,018 ($24.79) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,121.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,081.94. Admiral Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,691.50 ($20.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,646.60 ($32.52). The firm has a market cap of £6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,627.42, a PEG ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.25.

In related news, insider Geraint Jones sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,851 ($22.74), for a total transaction of £21,749.25 ($26,722.26). In related news, insider Geraint Jones sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,851 ($22.74), for a total value of £21,749.25 ($26,722.26). Also, insider Annette Court purchased 920 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,999 ($24.56) per share, with a total value of £18,390.80 ($22,595.90). Company insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.

