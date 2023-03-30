Morgan Stanley Trims Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Target Price to C$72.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Imperial Oil from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$77.29.

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$68.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.91. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$52.67 and a 12 month high of C$79.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$68.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$67.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.66.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.46 by C$0.40. The firm had revenue of C$14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.82 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 12.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 9.8481203 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

