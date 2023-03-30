Morpheus.Network (MNW) Trading 9.1% Lower This Week

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. During the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One Morpheus.Network token can currently be bought for $1.76 or 0.00006308 BTC on major exchanges. Morpheus.Network has a market capitalization of $83.14 million and approximately $693,034.30 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Profile

Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 tokens. The official website for Morpheus.Network is morpheus.network. Morpheus.Network’s official message board is news.morpheus.network. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is https://reddit.com/r/morpheusnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @mnwsupplychain.

Buying and Selling Morpheus.Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus.Network (MNW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpheus.Network has a current supply of 47,897,218 with 47,180,013.8588 in circulation. The last known price of Morpheus.Network is 1.77938516 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $787,984.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpheus.network/.”

