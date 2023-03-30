Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Purchases 1,825 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,030 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.0% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Tesla were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 213,193.1% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 307,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,827,000 after acquiring an additional 306,998 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,668 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,925 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.82.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $196.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,006,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,595,766. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $620.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $9,795,572 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

