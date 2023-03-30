MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Invests $204,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.01. 343,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,653. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $181.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

