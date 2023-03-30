MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Sells 150 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 581.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,828 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,929,000 after purchasing an additional 164,885 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29,048.8% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 461,005 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 282,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 233,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,312,000 after purchasing an additional 35,655 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $378.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,043. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $429.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $358.69 and a 200 day moving average of $338.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

